Free COVID-19 testing announced for East Texans

TYLER — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is providing FREE COVID-19 tests for anyone in East Texas, with or without symptoms. Results will be provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health. All TDEM testing locations are walk-in sites and require a face mask before entering. Valid ID is required & contact info will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line, persons must provide a working cell phone number and results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health.

Select the nearest testing site from the below list and register for a free appointment by clicking the link. https://www.gogettested.com/.

Mondays and Wednesdays only at the Palestine Civic Center – West Spring Street in Palestine

Tuesdays and Thursdays only at the Henderson Civic Center – Lake Forest Parkway in Henderson

Fridays only in Kilgore at the Chandler Street Church of Christ Chandler Street in Kilgore

Monday through Friday at the Tyler Senior Center Garden Valley Parkway in Tyler

For each of the above free COVID-19 testing locations, it is advised that persons do not eat, drink, or smoke anything at least 20 minutes before their scheduled appointment.