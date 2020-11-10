11th Annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event hosted by ETFB this Friday

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank is preparing for a socially-distanced screening of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” ETFB said the 11th annual event will happen on Friday at Bergfeld Park in Tyler. Festivities start at 5:30 and the movie will begin at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. ETFB asks that attendees bring plastic jars of peanut butter to donate for the families it serves. Attendees will also get snack bags that will be filled with all of the goodies the children bring to Thanksgiving in the holiday special, including jelly beans, pretzels, popcorn and toast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSDLdq3FDtk&feature=youtu.be