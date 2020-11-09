Make some noise: ‘A Quiet Place’ spin-off is in the works

The Hollywood Reporter explains that Krasinski came up with an idea for another story set in the world of A Quiet Place, where mysterious creatures hunt humans by sound alone. He'll produce the film, with director Jeff Nichols calling the shots.
Made for less than $20 million, director and co-writer Krasinski's A Quiet Place went on to earn $340 million worldwide, and a Best Sound Editing Oscar to boot. The movie starred The Office veteran and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as parents trying to keep their family alive -- and quiet -- as they dodge the monsters.
A sequel was fast-tracked, but the COVID-19 pandemic's theater closings led Paramount Pictures to move A Quiet Place Part II from its initial release date of March 20. It was bumped to September 4, and eventually to April 23, 2021.
The Hollywood Reporter explains that Krasinski came up with an idea for another story set in the world of A Quiet Place, where mysterious creatures hunt humans by sound alone. He'll produce the film, with director Jeff Nichols calling the shots.
Made for less than $20 million, director and co-writer Krasinski's A Quiet Place went on to earn $340 million worldwide, and a Best Sound Editing Oscar to boot. The movie starred The Office veteran and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as parents trying to keep their family alive -- and quiet -- as they dodge the monsters.
A sequel was fast-tracked, but the COVID-19 pandemic's theater closings led Paramount Pictures to move A Quiet Place Part II from its initial release date of March 20. It was bumped to September 4, and eventually to April 23, 2021.