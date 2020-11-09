Advertisement

Make some noise: ‘A Quiet Place’ spin-off is in the works

Krasinski directing 'A Quiet Place: Part II' -- Jonny Cournoyer/© 2019 Paramount Pictures. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) -- Due to COVID-19, the sequel to John Krasinski's blockbuster horror thriller A Quiet Place has yet to be seen in theaters. However, a spin-off just got the green light.

The Hollywood Reporter explains that Krasinski came up with an idea for another story set in the world of A Quiet Place, where mysterious creatures hunt humans by sound alone. He'll produce the film, with director Jeff Nichols calling the shots.

Made for less than $20 million, director and co-writer Krasinski's A Quiet Place went on to earn $340 million worldwide, and a Best Sound Editing Oscar to boot. The movie starred The Office veteran and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as parents trying to keep their family alive -- and quiet -- as they dodge the monsters.

A sequel was fast-tracked, but the COVID-19 pandemic's theater closings led Paramount Pictures to move A Quiet Place Part II from its initial release date of March 20. It was bumped to September 4, and eventually to April 23, 2021.

