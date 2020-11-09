Ceremony honored MIA & POW at UT Tyler

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler kicked off “Vet Week 2020” honoring veterans designated as “Missing in Action” or Prisoners of War. According to our news partner KETK, Texas State Rep Matt Schaefer, was among multiple speakers to share the stage, Monday. A Navy reservist, Schaefer, spoke about the many ways that active troops honor those considered MIA, including by always leaving a table open at mealtime. Schaefer went on to say, his passion to join the military was sparked by talking to veterans of World War II and the Korean War. There are currently 86,532 MIA veterans since World War I.

The most recent numbers are listed below:

World War I: 4,420

World War II: 72,729

Vietnam: 1,589

Cold War: 126

Iraq: 6