ETCOG says GoBus will make full return Nov. 16

TYLER — The East Texas Council of Governments announced Monday, they will return to full service with their GoBus transportation starting November 16. The department started restricting trips to essential rides in March. All service areas have made a slow transition with increased ridership, starting in October. On November 16, all counties will have full service and increased trip availability. ETCOG says, staff will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and follow guidelines from the CDC. Drivers will continue wearing personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. GoBus cleans vehicles in between passenger changes and has purchased a fogging machine to aid in disinfecting efforts.