COVID-19 puts a hex on ‘The Witcher’ set again

Jay Maidment/Netflix(LONDON) — For the second time, Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher has been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time as a result of multiple cases of the virus, according to Deadline. Those impacted, none of which are among the lead cast, have been isolated.

Meanwhile, the streamer is carrying out an isolated round of testing for all members of the production. Filming in London is due to resume once Netflix is confident that the set is fully safe.

The series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling fantasy book series about monster hunters — called “witchers” — who possess supernatural abilities that allow them to fight deadly beasts. Henry Cavill stars as the titular character and protagonist — a.k.a. Geralt of Rivia.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

