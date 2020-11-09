Advertisement

Norm Crosby, the “Master of Malaprop,” passes away at 93

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2020 at 8:24 am

Jesse Grant/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) -- The entertainment world lost another great over the weekend. Norm Crosby, a comedic staple that launched a successful standup career in the 1960s, passed away from heart failure.

His wife, Joan Crosby, confirmed her husband's passing to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that he passed away on Saturday at LA's Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

The comedian, who started in standup in the 50s before becoming a staple in late night talk shows a few years later, created the moniker "The Master of Malaprop" by developing a gimmick of switching phrases with similar-sounding words in his comedy.

Crosby, who joined Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show over 50 times, also launched his own syndicated television show Norm Crosby's Comedy Shop in 1978.

He also appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Garry Moore Show, The Joey Bishop Show, The Hollywood Place, The Jimmy Dean Show and Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

He also appeared on Roseanne, The Boys and, most famously, as Wally the Bartender on The Love Boat.

The comedian was also a frequent volunteer for various celebrity roasts throughout the ages.

Crosby most recently appeared on Grownups 2 where he cameoed as a worker at a K Mart.

He is survived by Joan, his wife of 54 years, his sons Andrew and David, along with his grandchildren Jack and Lily.

By Megan Stone

