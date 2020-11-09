Greenberg Smoked Turkeys’ shipping units destroyed by fire

TYLER — After explosions and a fire in two shipping buildings this will be the first year since the company’s founding 81 years ago that Greenberg Smoked Turkeys will not have their famous turkeys ready for thousands of customers at Thanksgiving. KETK spoke exclusively with company president Sam Greenberg about the fire, damage and his determination to reopen the Tyler facility. Security camera footage revealed that three explosions happened within seconds. “It happened at two of our freezer facilities. We store our smoked product in this freezer and another one just adjacent to it. Some mechanical issues caused the burning. We started getting alarms that doors were open.” Sam Greenberg, president of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, Inc. Three-fourth’s of the Greenberg plant is in good condition, but the two shipping buildings are destroyed and their contents ruined. Sam Greenberg said the company will not be able to fill its many orders. The weeks before Thanksgiving are its busiest weeks of the year. Both the inventory and ability to ship turkeys to customers were destroyed by the explosions and fire.

“Greenberg smoked turkeys will not have turkeys for this Thanksgiving, which will be the first time in 81 years,” Greenberg said, while holding back tears. Greenberg said that despite the damage, “we are already in the process of figuring out how we’re gonna rebuild and come back even in stronger.” Customers who have ordered turkeys will get their money back. “If you already purchased a turkey and not yet picked it up because you’re pre-paying it to have it shipped or whatever, those refunds will be done immediately starting tomorrow,” said Greenberg. ” I have the best customers in the world and just hope they’ll overlook this slipup after 81 years and visit us next year.”

In a post on Facebook he added. “We … are proud to have been a part of your holiday tradition for so many years. Please invite us back to your table next year!”

The Tyler Fire Department and insurance company representatives are working to determine the cause. Greenberg said there are no volatile materials at the plant.