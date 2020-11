Guests: Vicki Patzold, CampV (Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans)

Advertisement

In Focus: 11/8/20 – Vicki Patzold, CampV (Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans)

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2020 at 9:35 am

Airdate: 11/08/20 Guests: Vicki Patzold, CampV (Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans) https://www.ktbbaudio.com/infocus/infocus11-08-20.mp3

Go Back