ETOM to be featured in upcoming episodes

KILGORE — The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will be featured on an upcoming episode of The Texas Bucket List, an Emmy award-winning television series. According to the show’s billing information, “There’s no doubt that this town is proud of their oil history and heritage making a visit to Kilgore and the world’s richest acre well worth a stop on The Texas Bucket List!” The first airings of the show will run this weekend. For a listing of television stations and airing times, visit https://thetexasbucketlist.com/where-to-watch/. The ETOM will be featured on the show with two other stops – Dirty Al’s in South Padre Island and Camp Brisket in College Station.