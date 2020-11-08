TxDOT scheduled work for upcoming week in Tyler District

TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct more construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of Nov. 9. Tyler crews plan to continue the road widening project on FM 2089 from SH 64 to the Smith County line. A second crew will perform sidewalk work at various locations across Smith County. Longview crews on Monday plan to begin to perform pavement repairs on FM 2011. Click the link for a full rundown of the coming week’s work around the district. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/043-2020.html.