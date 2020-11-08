Opening weekend for Carmela’s Magical Santa Land happens with-out founder

LONGVIEW — Over 2 million lights are part of Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, but this year the venue’s founder has not been able to be on-site. According to a facebook post Carmela Davis, “Carmela was not in an auto accident. She had a heavy object fall on her. Pushed her backwards and pinned her to ground with several hundred pounds on her pelvis causing injury.Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.” The light display opens at 5:30 p.m. “https://www.facebook.com/Carmelas-Magical-Santa-Land-567473350130564/about/?ref=page_internal.