Advertisement

‘Welcome back America!’ World leaders react to Biden’s apparent win

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2020 at 3:58 pm

TriggerPhoto/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- Around the globe, world leaders on Saturday reacted to news from the U.S. that Former Vice President Joe Biden is the apparent winner of the presidency.



Many allies tweeted their congratulations and well-wishes to Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, who is set to become the U.S.' first female vice president and woman of color in the White House. Leaders also expressed excitement about collaborating with the new administration soon.



Here is a roundup of how the rest of the world is responding to the U.S. presidential election.



Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win.



London looks forward to working with you — it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) November 7, 2020

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

Congratulations from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 to President-Elect Joe Biden and to history-making Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris 🇺🇸 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 7, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Sturgeon also noted Harris' historic rise, adding, "The first woman in the White House -- and the first woman of colour too. This is a big and special moment."



Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Congratulations, Mr. President-elect @JoeBiden. Jetzt gibt es die Chance, ein neues und spannendes Kapitel in den transatlantischen Beziehungen aufzuschlagen. Die USA bleiben der wichtigste und engste Partner Europas. Es gibt viel zu tun. Auf gute Zusammenarbeit! #EveryVoteCounts https://t.co/7hEPRiL31a — Olaf Scholz (@OlafScholz) November 7, 2020

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

Wir gratulieren @KamalaHarris, die als erste Frau und als erste Person of Color im Amt der US-Vizepräsidentin heute Geschichte schreibt. Ms. Vice President-elect, wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit. #bidenharris2020 #Election2020 (5/5) — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) November 7, 2020

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. 🇺🇸#Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

President of the Maldives Mohamed Waheed

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on winning the US Presidency. We wish the USA a glorious future under your leadership. Congratulations to my family and friends who voted for them. @JSWaheed — Mohamed Waheed (@DrWaheedH) November 7, 2020

Former President of Costa Rica Laura Chinchilla

Para una democracia en la que sólo el 25% de sus congresistas son mujeres, la elección de @KamalaHarris como primera vicepresidenta de ese -#EEUU es un hito político a celebrar. #Elecciones2020 pic.twitter.com/JhFTpeI2tm — Laura Chinchilla M. (@Laura_Ch) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden.



Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger. 🇬🇷🇺🇸 — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) November 7, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

European Commission President Charles Michel

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris #EU is ready to engage for a strong transatlantic partnership.



COVID-19, multilateralism, climate change and international trade are some of the challenges which Europe wants to address together.#EUCO https://t.co/lPKdcHjMdl — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) November 7, 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron

Les Américains ont désigné leur Président. Félicitations @JoeBiden et @KamalaHarris ! Nous avons beaucoup à faire pour relever les défis d’aujourd’hui. Agissons ensemble ! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada

Felicito a @JoeBiden y @KamalaHarris en su condición de Presidente Electo y Vicepresidenta Electa de los Estados Unidos. Celebramos la alta participación en el proceso electoral, así como los lazos de amistad que nos unen con el pueblo estadounidense 🇨🇷🇺🇸 — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) November 7, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Iran's Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei

The situation in the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez

The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 7, 2020



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! #Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the #UnitedStates. 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸 have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 7, 2020

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

On behalf of the Dutch cabinet I would like to congratulate @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris with their election victory after a close race. I am looking forward to continue the strong bond between our countries, and hope to speak with him about these matters soon. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) November 7, 2020

President of Argentina Alberto Fernández

Felicito al pueblo estadounidense por el récord de participación en las elecciones, una clara expresión de la voluntad popular.



Saludo a @JoeBiden, próximo presidente de los Estados Unidos, y a @KamalaHarris, que será la primera vicepresidenta mujer de ese país. pic.twitter.com/FyfD1BvALB — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 7, 2020

President of Chile Sebastian Piñera

Congratulations @JoeBiden, President-elect of the United States, and Vice President @KamalaHarris, on this victory. Chile and USA share many values, ​such as freedom and the defense of human rights, and challenges like the commitment for peace & the protection of the environment. — Sebastian Piñera (@sebastianpinera) November 7, 2020

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella

Il Presidente #Mattarella 🇮🇹 ha inviato al Presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti d'#America 🇺🇸 Joe #Biden il seguente messaggio: pic.twitter.com/N7ljPyeKKk — Quirinale (@Quirinale) November 7, 2020

President of Poland Andrzej Duda

Congratulations to @JoeBiden for a successful presidential campaign. As we await the nomination by the Electoral College, Poland is determined to upkeep high-level and high-quality PL-US 🇵🇱🇺🇸strategic partnership for an even stronger alliance. — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

President of the African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris, president-elect and vice-president elect of the United States of America. The @_AfricanUnion Commission looks forward to a new, stronger USA-Africa relationship based on mutual respect and shared values of international cooperation. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) November 7, 2020

Head of Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachyov



"The accusations of Russian interference in elections in the United States as a key irritant in the bilateral relationship are likely to be off the agenda in the event of Democrat Joe Biden winning the election, after which it will be possible to resume talks over arms control," Konstantin Kosachyov, head of the foreign affairs committee in the Federation Council, said in a statement.



"One optimistic point: it appears that the topic of the Russian influence on the U.S. presidential election will essentially be out of America's domestic context," Kosachyov wrote on Facebook. "The departure of virtual 'crimes' from the agenda could partly switch attention to other topics. Not that we believe in sobering-up in Washington, but at least the key irritant might go. Not a bad pretext for resuming talks, for instance, over arms control. We are definitely ready. Waiting."



Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan



Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt ldrs. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Janša



Zanimivo. V vseh državah ZDA s tesnim izzidom so vložene pritožbe. Sodišča niti odločati še niso začela. Kljub temu #MSM (in ne kak uraden organ) razglasijo zmagovalca. Čestitke z vseh strani. Vladavina prava pa to 😀 — Janez Janša (@JJansaSDS) November 7, 2020



Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa

Congratulations to President Elect @JoeBiden. We look forward to working with the new #USA Administration to reinforce transatlantic relations and cooperate on global issues, such as climate change, defense of democracy and international security. — António Costa (@antoniocostapm) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven

My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Looking forward to strengthening excellent US-Swedish relations and to work jointly for multilateralism, democracy and global security. Together, we can lead a green transition creating jobs for the future. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) November 7, 2020

President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid



Warm congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! Estonia and the United States remain strong allies and committed partners. Looking forward to continuing the excellent Estonian-American bond. 🇪🇪🇺🇸 — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) November 7, 2020

ABC News' Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back