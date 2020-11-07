Tyler to swear-in mayor-at-large and 3 new council-members

TYLER — Wednesday’s meeting of the Tyler City Council will include the installation of District 2, 4, and 6 Council members as well as the Mayor-at-Large following last weeks elections. Council meetings are now open to the public. Members of the public who wish to participate by making a public comment on any agenda item may do so either electronically, in-person or over the phone by calling (903) 363-0651. Electronic forms must be submitted by 7 a.m. on the date of the Council Meeting. A maximum capacity of 36 people will be allowed in the City Council Chamber, 22 of those will be reserved for general members of the public not including the media.