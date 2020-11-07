Today is Saturday November 07, 2020

Joe Biden apparent winner in PA, now president-elect

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2020 at 11:27 am
Scott Olson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- ABC News can characterize Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania, giving him 273 total electoral votes -- a win that makes him president elect. Based on these numbers and those in other states, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

