Scott Olson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- ABC News can characterize Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania, giving him 273 total electoral votes -- a win that makes him president elect. Based on these numbers and those in other states, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

Joe Biden apparent winner in PA, now president-elect

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2020 at 11:27 am

