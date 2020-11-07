Iconic business in Tyler ‘Greenberg Smoked Turkeys’ catches fire

TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department was on the scene of an explosion Friday night at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys Inc. According to our news partner KETK, 5 people were reported in the building, but no one was injured. As of right now, officials do not believe it was arson, but they do not know the cause as of yet. The call him in around 8:30 p.m. and dispatch were alerted of a fire at a commercial building. Units arrived to flames inside the building and large plumes of smoke. Reports of one of the the roll-up doors on one end of the building had been blown off its hinges. The investigation into what caused the blaze is on-going.