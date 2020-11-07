Ex-financial adviser who stole from athletes gets prison

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California financial adviser who stole millions of dollars from professional athletes has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. Ash Narayan of Irvine was sentenced Friday and ordered to pay nearly $19 million in restitution. Prosecutors said that between 2009 and 2016, Narayan convinced his clients to invest in a money-losing online ticket company without telling them he was on the board. His clients included Giants pitcher Jake Peavy, Broncos quarterback Mark Sanchez and retired Astros pitcher Roy Oswalt. Narayan pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and making a false tax return.