Very nice! ‘Borat’ sequel is already the second most-watched streaming movie of the year

Amazon Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Although it was just released on October 23, the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s hit Borat has become the second most-watched on-demand movie of the year.

According to numbers crunched by marketing research firm ScreenEngine/ASI and quoted by Variety, Amazon Prime’s Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm was bested only by this summer’s Disney+ release of Hamilton.

The election likely had something to do with the boost in Borat‘s viewership: the movie contained a much-hyped scene of President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appearing to get in a compromising position with actress Maria Bakalova, who played Borat’s daughter. In the movie, she posed as a journalist who was interviewing the former New York City mayor.

ScreenEngine/ASI’s data came from weekly surveys of 1,200 U.S. SVOD — streaming video on demand — viewers aged 13-64.

The top five films for the year so far also included Amazon Prime’s kid comedy My Spy with Dave Bautista, the Netflix action film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, and Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, from Disney+.

1. Hamilton: The Movie (Disney+)

2. Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm (Prime Video)

3. My Spy (Prime Video)

4. Extraction (Netflix)

5. Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+)

6. Mulan (Disney+)

7. The Old Guard 10 (Netflix)

8. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

9. Roald Dahl’s The Witches (2020) (HBO Max)

10. The Lovebirds (Netflix)

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.