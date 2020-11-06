UT Tyler to celebrate military affiliated students next week

TYLER — The University of Texas Tyler will be celebrating their military-affiliated students November 9 through the 13. According to our news partner KETK, the week will include the following events:

*POW/MIA Chair of Honor Dedication will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. in the Patriot Plaza

*A student panel on the military experience will be held at noon Tuesday in the University Center Theater

*A student panel on mental health and the well-being of veterans will take place at noon Thursday, in the University Center Theater

*A student panel on the experiences of women veterans will be held at 12 p.m. next Friday, in the University Center Theater