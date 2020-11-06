Rotary “Drive-Thru”Christmas Parade Early Registration Closing

TYLER — The local Rotary International Clubs of Tyler are excited to host the 2020 Rotary Clubs of Tyler “Drive-Thru” Christmas Parade. The RCOT is still accepting entries from public organizations, bands,and other groups to participate in the parade. The parade will be in downtown Tyler and begins at 10:00 a.m., December 5. Early registration and discounted fees will close on November 13, at 11:59 p.m. Starting the following day, late registration and associated fees will take effect. For more information, click the link. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-rotary-clubs-of-tyler-christmas-parade-tickets-119257565589.