Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ coming to Blu-ray, DVD and HD streaming December 15

Warner Bros. has announced that the film — which opened in some U.S. theaters but not in major markets like New York, California, and New Jersey thanks to COVID-19 theater closings — will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital on December 15.

The time-bending thriller, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh and Elizabeth Debicki, performed well overseas, where more theaters were opened; to date, the film has earned nearly $350 million worldwide.

Tenet was initially slated to arrive in theaters on July 17 but was later postponed until July 31, then August 12, and finally to an overseas bow on August 28.

