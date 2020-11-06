Alzehimer’s Walk releases event numbers

TYLER — The numbers are still coming in, but as of Friday, the Alzheimer’s Association is thanking 45 Tylerite teams for their part to end Alzheimer’s. Those teams were made up 136 participants. Funds raised by the Walk go toward research as well as local care-giving support groups and other educational opportunities, that are offered free of charge by the Alzheimer’s Association. Over $18,000 has currently been raised, but people can still donate to the initiative through the end of the year, by clicking the link. https://act.alz.org/Tyler.