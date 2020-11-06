Today is Friday November 06, 2020

Alzehimer’s Walk releases event numbers

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2020 at 3:37 pm
TYLER — The numbers are still coming in, but as of Friday, the Alzheimer’s Association is thanking 45 Tylerite teams for their part to end Alzheimer’s. Those teams were made up 136 participants. Funds raised by the Walk go toward research as well as local care-giving support groups and other educational opportunities, that are offered free of charge by the Alzheimer’s Association. Over $18,000 has currently been raised, but people can still donate to the initiative through the end of the year, by clicking the link. https://act.alz.org/Tyler.

