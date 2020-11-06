Advertisement

Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ and animated original coming to HD, DVD and Blu-ray Nov. 10

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2020 at 12:15 pm

Liu Yifei as Mulan/© 2019 Disney All Rights Reserved.(NEW YORK) -- Mulan, the live-action re-imagining of Disney's 1998 animated classic, is coming to 4K Ultra HD, DVD and Blu-ray on November 10.

What's more, on the same day, the 1998 animated original is being released for the first time for download on 4K Ultra HD. The films will also be available in a two-movie collection that will include the Blu-ray DVD and digital of both films.

The recent live-action film, starring Liu Yifei as the titular heroine, saw its release date moved repeatedly throughout the summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept theaters shuttered. Initially supposed to hit theaters in March of 2020, the movie was released in some overseas markets over the summer, and came to Disney+ for a premium price on September 4.

Mulan is based on a 2,000-year-old Chinese legend of a woman who disguises herself as a man to fight for her land and her family's honor. The animated original featured the voices of Ming-Na Wen as Hua Mulan, and Eddie Murphy as the wise-cracking dragon, Mushu, the latter of whom's absent from the live-action remake. Wen, recently seen in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Mandalorian, makes a cameo in the live-action version.

By Stephen Iervolino

