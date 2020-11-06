Smith County Pct. 2 Constable indicted

TYLER — Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Josh Black has been indicted on charges of official oppression and prostitution. According to our news partner KETK, Black was indicted Thursday on the two charges, just days after being re-elected. In Texas, a law enforcement officer can be charged with official oppression under any of the following circumstances:

Intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment or to arrest, detention, search, seizure, dispossession, assessment, or lien that he knows is unlawful

Intentionally denies or impedes another in the exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, knowing his conduct is unlawful

Intentionally subjects another to sexual harassment

Both charges are classified as Class A misdemeanors, but official oppression can be upgraded to a third-class felony in special circumstances. It appears in judicial records that a felony indictment was handed down for the oppression charge. It is unclear what alleged incident led to the charges being filed.