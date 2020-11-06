Today is Friday November 06, 2020

Texas state parks to host free

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2020 at 11:28 am
TYLER — In honor of Veterans Day next Wednesday, fees at all Texas state parks will be waived this Sunday. Daily entrance fees will be waived for all day use on Sunday leading up to the actual mid-week holiday. Reserving a day pass in advance is recommended since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Reservations can be done online by clicking the link. https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/park-reservation-information.

