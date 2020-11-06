Advertisement

Amanda Kloots honors husband Nick Cordero on 4 month anniversary of his passing

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2020 at 10:24 am

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga(NEW YORK) -- It's been four months since Broadway star Nick Cordero lost his lengthy battle with COVID-19. His wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram to honor her husband and reflect on their life together.

Sharing a photo of the smiling couple posing with their young son Elvis on Thursday, the fitness trainer mourned, "This was one year ago. I really miss my person. Today is 4 months without you Nick."

Kloots went onto note how she and her baby boy are keeping Cordero's memory alive.

"Elvis and I play your music everyday, we kiss your photograph every night and hope you visit us in our dreams," she tenderly revealed. "We love and miss you honey."

Kloots was met with an outpouring of support from fans, her friends and those who had the privilege to work alongside Cordero, a Tony-nominated actor.

Actress Selma Blair extended her heartfelt condolences, writing, "I love you. You are loved. And Elvis. And nick. And the energy around you. The highest. Rest in knowing."

Other famous faces, like Olivia Munn and Jennifer Love Hewitt were unable to find the words to express their sympathy and, instead, left a series of heart emojis to show their support.

Cordero died on July 5 after a nearly 100-day battle against COVID-19.

The Broadway star was hospitalized in late March and was quickly placed on a ventilator, where he slipped into a coma. The 41-year-old suffered a series of complications, from lung infections to having one of his legs amputated.

"God has another angel in heaven now," Kloots tearfully announced on Instagram to tell fans that her husband did not recover. "He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Cordero and Kloots wed in 2017.

