Advertisement

Report: Raiders, Gruden hit with more fines for breaking COVID-19 protocols

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2020 at 8:23 am

Al Powers / ESPN ImagesBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and their coach Jon Gruden have reportedly been slapped with more fines for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Citing sources, ESPN reports the NFL fined the Raiders $500,000 and took away the team's sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft over "brazen and repeated violations of [COVID-19] protocols." Gruden, meanwhile, was hit with an additional $150,000 fine.

The new penalties come after the team was charged $250,000 and Gruden $100,000 during the Raiders’ Week 2 home opener because the 57-year-old coach did not wear a mask properly.



So far, the Raiders have been fined a total of $1.185 million for violating COVID-19 protocols this season.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back