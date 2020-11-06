Jeannie Mai shares post surgery update after ‘Dancing With The Stars’ exit

ABC/Laretta Houston(LOS ANGELES) — It’s all thumbs-up for Jeannie Mai, who recently was forced to exit Dancing With The Stars for a medical emergency which required surgery.

On Thursday, the cohost of The Real shared an Instagram Story of herself in front of a hospital room mirror giving a thumbs-up and rocking a “Vote Jeannie” top.

“4 DAYS POST SURGERY,” she wrote. “no chewing no speaking no bad tshirts.”

On November, 2, Mai explained to Good Morning America that she was diagnosed with epiglottitis — a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling in the flap of tissue that covers the windpipe, blocking airflow to the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The diagnosis led to her early exit on the current season of Dancing With The Stars, where she was paired with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she revealed in an exclusive statement. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.”

“I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come,” she added.

