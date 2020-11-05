Former ETCIL leader sentenced to Federal Prison

TYLER — A Tyler woman who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than a half million dollars last July, now knows her fate. According to our news partner KETK, Jessica Rottab, 33, will serve seven years in federal prison, as well as paying restitution in the amount of $672,000. Rottab, is the former head of the East Texas Council for Independent Living. Rottab admitted stealing $526,000 in federal funds that were meant for clients. Prosecutors at the hearing recommended that Rottab be sentenced to seven years in prison as part of the plea deal.