Personal pain leads ‘How I Met Your Mother’ creators to Kristen Bell/Jonathan Groff movie musical

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Frozen series voice cast members Jonathan Groff and Kristen Bell& will reunite onscreen for the musical film Molly and the Moon, from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

Deadline broke the news, and explained the musical was born of a personal struggle of both Thomas and his wife, as well as their baby. “[L]ife served up an enormous curve ball to us,” Carter explained. His son, Elliot, was diagnosed with a genetic defect that left the baby fighting for his life.

“And what it meant for Elliot is that he had several heart defects and needed open-heart surgery at only two weeks old…[T]his little tiny baby, was going through this epic life or death battle, lying in this plastic box, this small incubator,” Carter continued.

Through this pain, and their love of music, Deadline notes, Bays and Thomas crafted a musical tale, “about a baby struggling to survive to go home with its parents and start life.”

Bell plays the baby Molly’s mom, Kate, and Groff plays Brian, Molly’s dad.

By Stephen Iervolino

