‘Twas the night before Life Day…Disney unveils trailer to ‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’

Disney+/Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — While the original Star Wars Holiday Special lives on — if you can find it online — in infamy, Disney and Lucasfilm have built an all-new celebration of the Wookiee holiday Life Day with its LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

The adventure takes Rey on a cross-timeline adventure when her journey to celebrate the Star Wars universe’s special day — for the uninitiated, it’s November 17 — puts her face to face with all the heroes and villains from that galaxy far, far away.

The trailer shows Rey and BB-8 entering a mysterious Jedi temple, where she finds a crystal that transports them right into Luke Skywalker’s cockpit during the Battle of Yavin, which ended with Skywalker destroying the Death Star.

Apart from some stunning, CG-LEGO recreations of some of the original trilogy’s most famous scenes, the teaser shows Rey literally crossing swords with Darth Vader, and not surprisingly crossing paths with The Mandalorian and his cute charge, Baby Yoda.

The special features the voices of Lando Calrissian himself, Billy Dee Williams, as well as Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Star Wars sequel star Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: The Clone Wars vets Matt Lanter, who voices Anakin Skywalker, Tom Kane, who plays Yoda, James Arnold Taylor, the voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all the clone troopers.

Alas, it doesn’t feature the original trilogy’s main stars, or Bea Arthur or REO Speedwagon as did the original — which George Lucas had nothing do with, and which he publicly admitted he’d erase from the planet if he could.

The special airs on Disney+ on November 17.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.