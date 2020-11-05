Mt Pleasant man arrested in connection with 2 people shot in Tyler

TYLER — Tyler Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. One person, was shot multiple times and was transported by private vehicle to Christus Trinity Mother Frances ER. According to the news brief, the victim is identified as Brandon Dixon, a 33 year old male from Tyler. Dixon is listed as in critical condition. Another person was also shot multiple times in the incident. Steven Forman, a 32 year old male from Gladewater, was transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham. He is also in critical condition. Lanard Askew, 3, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to Smith County Jail.