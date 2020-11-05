Schaefer: ‘We need to protect 2nd Amendment and even expand freedoms’

TYLER — Matt Schaefer was on-hand Thursday for the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon. The Texas House District 6 Representative told KTBB what his recent win means. “It shows that you can vote like a Republican and still get support from many, many, Texans.” Schaeffer continued, “You can not only vote like a Republican, but you can vote like a conservative and still get elected in East Texas and that is very encouraging.” Schaefer knows there will be lots of work to accomplish in Austin, “The budget is gonna be tight. But, I think that Republicans have a mandate to pass conservative policies.”

Schaefer went on to say,”That means we need stronger election and ballot integrity measures. We have got to stand up for second amendment and even expand second amendment freedoms, we have got to pass pro-life measures, and we have got to stay fiscally smart with our money.” Schaefer beat his opponent Julie Gobble garnering 71% of the vote.