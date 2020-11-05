Advertisement

Decision 2020: What are Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden’s favorite movies?

LMPC via Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- While the country anxiously awaits the results of the election, the website MovieMaker.com lowered the heat by digging through some old interviews with President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to find the answer to a real softball question: what is each candidate's favorite movie?

Not surprisingly, the candidates didn't agree: President Trump, in an interview with Movieline in 2012, once pegged the legendary Citizen Kane as his top pick. "It is one of the greats of all time," Trump said at the time.

"The acting, the story, the production values are all superb. The fact that it was Orson Welles' first feature film is also impressive...Hard to beat," he noted.

At the time a reality show star with The Apprentice, Trump also listed The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, Gone With the Wind, Goodfellas, and The Godfather to round out his top five.

For his part, in an interview with CBS News back in 2008, Biden listed the Oscar winner Chariots of Fire as his top choice. The then-vice president said of the 1981 film, about two runners in the 1924 Olympics, "The thing about it, there is a place where someone put personal fame and glory behind principles. That to me, is the mark of real heroism, when someone would do that."

Considering he eventually entered politics, which many consider a blood sport, perhaps its no surprise that Mr. Trump was also fond of a certain 1988 martial arts movie: Bloodsport.

He told the New Yorker in 1997 that it was, "an incredible, fantastic movie," though at the time, Trump admitted he knew it was no Citizen Kane, calling it a "ridiculous Jean Claude Van Damme movie," that he had his sons fast-forward through just to get to the action scenes.

