TACC holds annual meeting

TYLER — The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual meeting on Thursday. Part of the festivities included Co-Recipients Dr. Jeanette and Dr. Kirk Calhoun who were announced winners of 2020 T.B. Butler Award. Dr. Kirk Calhoun, “I have spent a significant portion of my career in Tyler. It is a blessing. My focus is to advance education, research and health in East Texas. You are very, very lucky when you can get an award for doing something you love.”

Dr. Jeanette Calhoun said, “We are truly honored and humbled today. I want to take a moment to thank the Butler family and the Clyde family for having the vision to create this award.” The T.B. Bulter award has been handed out each year since 1929.

Wade Washmon was announced as the 2020 Winner of the W.C. Windsor Award. The Windsor recognition has happened each year since its inception in 1952. “Thanks for the heads up guys, I wouldn’t have dressed up like a Cowboy today. Nothing against Cowboys, I do not deserve this award. This is truly the best surprise I have ever received. I’m pretty much at a loss for words. Never, in my wildest imagination would I have thought I would be getting this.” The annual luncheon meeting was held at Green Acres Crosswalk Center at Green Acres Baptist Church.