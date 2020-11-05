Marathon Oil: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) – Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $317 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 28 cents per share. The energy company posted revenue of $754 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $752.3 million. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.30. A year ago, they were trading at $12.52.