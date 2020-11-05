Mazel Tov! Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson “seriously” discussing ‘Wedding Crashers’ sequel

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson are in talks to star in a sequel to the 2005 comedy Wedding Crashers, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” Vaughn tells ET. “So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”

Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper and Jane Seymour also starred in director David Dobkin’s rom-com about two divorced men — Wilson and Vaughn — who, as the name implies, crash weddings with the goal of meeting and seducing women. The film grossed almost $300 million worldwide.

By George Costantino

