Emma Stone talks starting her own family “pack”

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2020 at 12:15 pm

L-R - Dave McCary, Emma Stone -- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Emma Stone found love, and reportedly marriage, so is a baby in a baby carriage next? It might be.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming animated film The Croods: A New Age, Stone revealed her thoughts on starting her own "pack" just like the family in the movie.

"I feel pretty good about starting my own pack," the actress admitted. "Although I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are. ...They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."

Though Stone, 31, hasn't officially confirmed that she's a married woman, multiple outlets reported that she tied the knot with Saturday Night Live segment director, Dave McCary, 35. The two were first romantically linked in 2017 after meeting on set of SNL in 2016. They announced their engagement in December 2019.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

