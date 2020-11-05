Tech issues cause delays, but should not cause concern

EAST TEXAS — Compared to 2016, Election Day seemed to go by without any major technical problems. Former attorney in the Elections Division with the state of Texas told our news partner KETK, because of an expected high turnout, they were prepared for the most part. “I think people knew this year was going to be a close contested election, and you have to give credit to all the county election officials and election officials across the country,” Roberts, an attorney in Tyler, continued. “They probably knew that they needed to have everything tight, ready to go and many back-up plans in place.” Roberts said small technology glitches are to be expected.

Upshur County polls were closed for 90 minutes due to some of those glitches, but a court order extended polling hours until 8 p.m. county-wide. In Van Zandt County, a problem with the ballot counting machine, caused a delay in the results.