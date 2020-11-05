Two men injured in East Texas church fire

UPSHUR COUNTY – Two people who were in an Upshur County church when it caught on fire Wednesday afternoon are being treated for burns in Shreveport. According to our news partner KETK, the men were working near the pulpit area of the Church of Power when the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. They both suffered burns and were flown by a medical helicopter to LSU Health in Shreveport. The fire heavily damaged the one-story church building. Firefighters from Gilmer, Big Sandy and Pritchett fought the blaze. Gilmer Fire Chief Jerry Taylor said the cause of the fire appears to be related to work the two men were doing in the church but remains under investigation.