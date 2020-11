Scoreboard roundup — 11/4/20

iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Orlando City 2, Columbus 1 Chicago 2, Minnesota 2 (Tie) Dallas 1, Nashville 0 Colorado 1, Portland 0 Seattle 1, LA Galaxy 1 (Tie) San Jose 3, Los Angeles FC 2 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

