Spring Six registraton campaign to start soon

KILGORE — Kilgore College is launching its “Spring Six” registration campaign, which will give students who register for classes a chance to win one-of-six $500 scholarships. Over the next three weeks the college will have random drawings to award two $500 scholarships each week. Students who enroll in classes at KC through Nov. 20 for the spring semester are eligible to be entered into the drawings to win the scholarships. Current students can register for KC classes in-person or online through AccessKC. Beginning Nov. 9, students new to KC can make an appointment with an advisor on the Kilgore campus by calling (903) 983-8206. For classes in Longview, visit http://www.kilgore.edu/kc-longview-appointment to set up an appointment online with a KC-Longview advisor.