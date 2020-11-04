Today is Wednesday November 04, 2020

Athens Police arrest felon in possession of meth

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2020 at 3:21 pm
ATHENS — An Athens police officer arrested and charged a felon with illegally carrying a gun and possession of methamphetamine. According to our news partner KETK, 74-year-old Acie Frederick Haley, Jr. was driving through Athens just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, when he was stopped for a traffic violation. After Haley left his vehicle, authorities say they spotted a glass pipe with a plastic bottle filled with meth. During a records search they found Haley to be a convicted felon. Haley told officers he had a firearm in his vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen in Cherokee County. Haley was taken to the Henderson County jail.

