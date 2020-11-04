Man killed in construction zone accident

ALBA — A Mineola man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident that happened in a road construction zone near Alba. According to our news partner KETK, Winfred Wayne Going, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday 3.5 miles east of Alba on U.S. 69. According to the DPS, Going was driving southeast on Highway 69 and struck from behind. Going had stopped in a manned construction zone. The driver of the Peterbilt, Kerry Durrell Taylor, 34, of McComb Mississippi, and another driver, Brian Edward Harris, 61, of Mineola, did not have visible injuries.