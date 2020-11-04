Today is Wednesday November 04, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Man killed in construction zone accident

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2020 at 3:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ALBA — A Mineola man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident that happened in a road construction zone near Alba. According to our news partner KETK, Winfred Wayne Going, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday 3.5 miles east of Alba on U.S. 69. According to the DPS, Going was driving southeast on Highway 69 and struck from behind. Going had stopped in a manned construction zone. The driver of the Peterbilt, Kerry Durrell Taylor, 34, of McComb Mississippi, and another driver, Brian Edward Harris, 61, of Mineola, did not have visible injuries.

Advertisement

Man killed in construction zone accident

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2020 at 3:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ALBA — A Mineola man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident that happened in a road construction zone near Alba. According to our news partner KETK, Winfred Wayne Going, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday 3.5 miles east of Alba on U.S. 69. According to the DPS, Going was driving southeast on Highway 69 and struck from behind. Going had stopped in a manned construction zone. The driver of the Peterbilt, Kerry Durrell Taylor, 34, of McComb Mississippi, and another driver, Brian Edward Harris, 61, of Mineola, did not have visible injuries.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement