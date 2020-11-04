The ‘Frozen II’ soundtrack officially outperformed ‘Frozen’ on the ‘Billboard’ chart

Walt Disney Records(NEW YORK) — People can’t seem to get enough of Frozen II. Case in point, the sequel’s soundtrack has officially shattered a record achieved by the first movie. The Frozen II soundtrack, released November 2019, has spent nearly a year on the Billboard Soundtracks chart.

Featuring the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Evan Rachel Wood and Jonathan Groff, the album has shown itself on the Billboard list for 45 nonconsecutive weeks. Not only that, the album never slipped below second place during its nearly yearlong run.

Either way, this feat puts the original Frozen soundtrack’s impressive chart record on ice.

The 2013 album for the first Frozen movie, which featured the smash-hit single “Let It Go,” made a 44-week run on the Soundtrack’s chart.

As for the Frozen II soundtrack’s impressive show at the top of the chart, it now ties with two other albums for having the third most weeks in the number one spot. Frozen 2 now ties with 2001’s O Brother, Where Art Thou? and 2017’s The Greatest Showman for notching 34 weeks in the top position.

Those three albums also bowed on the Billboard 200, which tracks all album sales regardless of genre.

While the Frozen II soundtrack has outperformed the original Frozen on the charts, it still has ways to go before it comes even close to the sales numbers its predecessor enjoyed.

The sequel’s album has sold roughly 371,000 copies as of November 2020 — compared to the Frozen soundtrack’s unprecedented four million plus album sales.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.