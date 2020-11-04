fstop123/iStock By JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- The MLB awarded its top defensive players of the year Tuesday night. Unlike past seasons in which managers and coaches vote on the players, this year’s recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award were determined solely on statistics due to the league’s regional schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. Below are the 18 Gold Glove Award winners: AMERICAN LEAGUE First Base: Evan White (SEA) Second Base: Cesar Hernandez (CLE) Shortstop: J.P. Crawford (SEA) Third Base: Isiah Kiner-Falefa (TEX) Left Field: Alex Gordon (KC) Center Field: Luis Robert (CWS) Right Field: Joey Gallo (TEX) Catcher: Roberto Pérez (CLE) Pitcher: Griffin Canning (LAA) NATIONAL LEAGUE First Base: Anthony Rizzo (CHC) Second Base: Kolten Wong (STL) Shortstop: Javier Báez (CHC) Third Base: Nolan Arenado (COL) Left Field: Tyler O'Neill (STL) Center Field: Trent Grisham (SD) Right Field: Mookie Betts (LAD) Catcher: Tucker Barnhart (CIN) Pitcher: Max Fried (ATL) Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

MLB announces Gold Glove winners

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2020 at 8:28 am

