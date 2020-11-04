Biden speaks from Delaware
Posted/updated on:
November 4, 2020
5:47 am
By ABC News
(WILMINGTON, Del.) -- With many of the battleground states’ vote totals still to be called, Joe Biden delivered a speech to supporters in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday night.
Watch his full speech below:
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
