Harris County sheriff’s office reports deputy dies of COVID

AUSTIN (AP) – The Harris County sheriff’s office says another deputy has died of COVID-19. The department said in a news release that 56-year-old Deputy Johnny Tunches died Tuesday after being hospitalized for nearly a month. Tunches is the third Harris County deputy to die of the coronavirus. On Monday, Texas overtook California in reporting the largest number of positive coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic. Data from Johns Hopkins University says the state’s rolling average of daily new cases over the past two weeks has increased by 1,166.1, or 22.8%. More than 18,500 people in Texas have died from COVID-19.