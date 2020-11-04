Unofficial Results for District 3 General Election

LONGVIEW — The results for the District 3 General Election are in. Unofficial results are as follows:

Darrin Rudy Rudolph: 823 votes with 32%

Hank Guichelaar: 346 votes with 13%

Wray Wade: 1,402 votes with 55%

Additional mail-in ballots may affect the final tally. The outcome of this General Election will become official after City Council canvasses the results. Gregg County Election Results are available by clicking the link. https://www.greggcountyvotes.com/.