Hughes wins second term in Austin

TYLER — State Senator Bryan Hughes clinched a second term Tuesday night. According to our news partner KETK, Hughes defeated fellow Mineola native Audrey Spanko. It was the first time a Democrat was on the ballot since 2012. Hughes ran unopposed in 2016 after winning in a four-way race for the Republican nomination in 2016. The seat was available following the retirement of Kevin Eltife. Gov. Abbott released the following statement following his win:

“Senator Hughes is a conservative leader in the Senate, and I congratulate him on his re-election victory. During his time in the legislature, Senator Hughes has been a tremendous leader and a voice for the people of Northeast Texas, and I know he will continue to work tirelessly on their behalf.”

Gov. Abbott

Currently, he is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Administration and was recently appointed Chairmen of the Senate Committee on State Affairs, and serves on the committees on Criminal Justice, Education, Natural Resources & Economic Development, and Redistricting. After the death of George Floyd over the summer brought the issues of racial inequality and police brutality into the spotlight, Hughes maintained that he will always support the police.